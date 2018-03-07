Get Up Erica
GRIFF & Da Truth On The Common Mistakes Made When Communicating With Millennials [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 20 hours ago
Da Truth was hanging out in-studio with GRIFF snd TJ and talking about the common mistakes older generations make when communication with millennials. The truth is, the gap between older and younger generations needs to be closed in terms of communication, so that a real exchange of ideas and wisdom can occur.

GRIFF talks about, how, as a dad, he notices how people speak to millennials in ways that cause them to shut down and disengage from conversations with their elders. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

