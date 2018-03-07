Local
Woody Durham Passes Away At The Age Of 76

According to his family the longtime radio voice of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill basketball and football teams Woody Durham passed away peacefully Tuesday night at his home. We was 76 years old.

Durham was the voice of Tar Heel Nation for 40 years calling both football and basketball games for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

In 2016 Woods was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia a rare brain disorder that affects speech.

Source: wral.com

