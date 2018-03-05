Local
Home > Local

“Daylight Saving Time” Almost Here

Melissa Wade

Posted 4 hours ago
6 reads
Leave a comment
It is time to start

Source: Brasil2 / Getty

This Sunday we will all lose an hour in the U.S. as we all collectively set our clocks ahead an hour and thus lose an hour of sleep.

Daylight Saving Time  begins on Sunday March 11th at 2am  — when people should set their clocks ahead an hour to 3 a.m.

Though your cellphones and smart devices should change automatically, don’t forget to turn those manual bedside alarm clocks forward, or you could risk oversleeping and being late the next day.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading “Daylight Saving Time” Almost Here

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 4 days ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 5 days ago
02.28.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 2 weeks ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 3 weeks ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 4 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 4 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 4 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 1 month ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 months ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18