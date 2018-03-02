Ronnie Jordan Sends Things To A Screeching Halt With Mary Mary Memory [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Ronnie Jordan stopped by the “Get Up!” studio! Erica Campbell and GRIFF came up with tons of meanings for his “Blessed AF” T-shirt. Then, he shared his appreciation for Erica Campbell and “The Mary Mary Show,” revealing that he and his wife watch it together often.

But when Ronnie shared a memorable moment from the show, things came to a hilarious screeching halt. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive video from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

