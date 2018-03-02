Get Up Erica
Ronnie Jordan Sends Things To A Screeching Halt With Mary Mary Memory [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted March 2, 2018
Ronnie Jordan stopped by the “Get Up!” studio! Erica Campbell and GRIFF came up with tons of meanings for his “Blessed AF” T-shirt. Then, he shared his appreciation for Erica Campbell and “The Mary Mary Show,” revealing that he and his wife watch it together often.

But when Ronnie shared a memorable moment from the show, things came to a hilarious screeching halt. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive video from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

