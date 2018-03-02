Ronnie Jordan Sends Things To A Screeching Halt With Mary Mary Memory [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Ronnie Jordan stopped by the “Get Up!” studio! Erica Campbell and GRIFF came up with tons of meanings for his “Blessed AF” T-shirt. Then, he shared his appreciation for Erica Campbell and “The Mary Mary Show,” revealing that he and his wife watch it together often.
But when Ronnie shared a memorable moment from the show, things came to a hilarious screeching halt. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive video from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Ronnie Jordan Chronicles His Son’s Hilarious Resistance To Potty Training [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Erica Campbell Talks About Feeling The Call Back To Mary Mary [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Erica Campbell Talks About Feeling The Call Back To Mary Mary [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
- Big Shiz Discusses How He Uses His Love Of Music To Write Songs [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Mo’Nique Has More Words For Whoopi, Says She Came For Her Husband
- Columbus Short Sentenced To A Year In Jail For Hitting His New Wife
- This Photo Of A Little Girl Staring At Michelle Obama’s Portrait Is Everything!
- Ben Carson Suddenly Wants To Cancel $31,000 Dining Furniture
- Stacey Dash Is Begging For Campaign Donations By Shouting Out The Bronx
- ‘Black Panther’ Has Made Life Easier For Black Cats — Seriously
- Jonathan Nelson Explains Why He Won’t Mix Artistry With Worship Leading [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- #WakandaForever: There’s Finally A Princess Shuri Doll!