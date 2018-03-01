Why Do Some People Hate PDA So Much? [EXCLUSIVE]

When Erica Campbell spoke about her husband showing her PDA on Instagram, some people were really thrown off. While Erica and GRIFF are both people who appreciate some healthy public displays of affection. But a lot of people, they learned, are not.

What is it about PDA between couples that makes people so put off? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

