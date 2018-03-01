Why Do Some People Hate PDA So Much? [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads Leave a comment
When Erica Campbell spoke about her husband showing her PDA on Instagram, some people were really thrown off. While Erica and GRIFF are both people who appreciate some healthy public displays of affection. But a lot of people, they learned, are not.
What is it about PDA between couples that makes people so put off? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Love Talking: Love Out Loud [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Tichina Arnold On How Her Daughter’s Singing Helped Their Relationship [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Love Talking: Know What You Want In A Relationship [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Rev. Billy Graham’s Funeral “America’s Pastor”
- List Of Free Weekend Community Events
- Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
- ‘How To Get Away With Scandal’ Recap: The AnnOlivia Voltron Is Women’s History Month Goals
- The White House Is Furious At Ben Carson And HUD Over Lavish Spending Reports
- Love Talking: Pursue Peace [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Charles Jenkins Shares Scripture That Made Him Realize God Is Positive [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Byron Cage On Why Teaching Biology Is A Ministry For Him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Salute: The King Of Wakanda Surprises Fans On Jimmy Fallon
- And I Am Telling You, I’m Not Going: Former College Student Refuses To Move Out Of Her Dorm Room
Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]
18 photos Launch gallery
Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]
1.Source:Getty 1 of 18
2.Source:Promotional 2 of 18
3.Source:Getty 3 of 18
4.Source:Getty 4 of 18
5.Source:Getty 5 of 18
6.Source:Getty 6 of 18
7.Source:Getty 7 of 18
8.Source:Getty 8 of 18
9.Source:Getty 9 of 18
10.Source:Getty 10 of 18
11.Source:Getty 11 of 18
12.Source:Getty 12 of 18
13.Source:Instagram 13 of 18
14.Source:Instagram 14 of 18
15.Source:Instagram 15 of 18
16.Source:Instagram 16 of 18
17.Source:Instagram 17 of 18
18. I had no idea 20 years ago that my life would be this awesome and blessed!!! And it's because God has allowed me to do life with you!!!Happy Mother's Day baby!!! @imericacampbellSource:Instagram 18 of 18
comments – Add Yours