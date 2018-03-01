Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Why Do Some People Hate PDA So Much? [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted February 28, 2018
0 reads
Leave a comment

When Erica Campbell spoke about her husband showing her PDA on Instagram, some people were really thrown off. While Erica and GRIFF are both people who appreciate some healthy public displays of affection. But a lot of people, they learned, are not.

What is it about PDA between couples that makes people so put off? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Love Talking: Love Out Loud [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Tichina Arnold On How Her Daughter’s Singing Helped Their Relationship [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Love Talking: Know What You Want In A Relationship [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Pre-Telecast

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

18 photos Launch gallery

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 1 day ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 2 days ago
02.28.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 week ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 2 weeks ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 3 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 3 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 3 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 1 month ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 months ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18