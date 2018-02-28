National
Home > National

Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book

Jerry Smith

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Jekalyn Carr

Source: Used with Permission.

Jekalyn Carr’s first book “You Will Win” is both a printed and digital resource book that provides Biblical and relevant insight for Christian believers. The book is a collection of Carr’s  inspirational messages,  exhortations and pointers that provide inspiration and motivation to the readers.

Carr’s book provides 14 principles to follow and apply.  The book also offers 7 ways to win and 12 habits for a win. Carr’s book “You Will Win” is published through Trinity Broadcasting Networks  and is the company’s first book release.

Book Release , Jekalyn Carr , You Will Win

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 2 hours ago
02.28.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 week ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 2 weeks ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 3 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 3 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 3 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 1 month ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 months ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 2 months ago
12.30.17