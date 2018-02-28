Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book

Jekalyn Carr’s first book “You Will Win” is both a printed and digital resource book that provides Biblical and relevant insight for Christian believers. The book is a collection of Carr’s inspirational messages, exhortations and pointers that provide inspiration and motivation to the readers.

Carr’s book provides 14 principles to follow and apply. The book also offers 7 ways to win and 12 habits for a win. Carr’s book “You Will Win” is published through Trinity Broadcasting Networks and is the company’s first book release.

