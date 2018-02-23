Here Are Some Free Weekend Community Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
Youth Night
Event Date:
02/23/2019
Event Time:
7:00pm
Is this event FREE?:
YES
Venue Name:
First Missionary Baptist Church Ministries
Address Line 1:
214 Johnson street
City, State, Zip:
Roseboro NC, 28382
Event Description:
Greetings, your invited to our monthly Youth Night, we will have guests youth pastor John Langley, guest music guest, St. Thomas youth adult choir, and more
Event Contact:
Min. Harold Cousar
Event Contact Number:
(845) 282-3139
Defending Justyce. Taking a Stand by Sitting Down
Event Date:
02/25/2018
Event Time:
4:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:
YES
Venue Name:
Poplar Springs Christian Church
Address Line 1:
6115 Old Stage Road
City, State, Zip:
Raleigh, NC 27529
Event Description:
Franklin, a young college student takes his sweetheart, Justyce out for a date and is offended when they are refused a seat in the “Whites Only” section at the local lunch counter. Furious of his embarrassment, he enlists three other young college students at NC A&T University to help change the “Jim Crow” laws of the South. What happens next will change history. Come and enjoy our version of what led to the Greensboro Sit-ins. Because of the lives of these young men and countless others, we are able to take a seat at any lunch counter in America. Grab your kids and neighbors and come take a trip back to the 1960’s with us and enjoy a fun history lesson. A brief question and answer led by Pastor/Professor Charles Brooks will follow the play to allow those who participated in these sit-ins to speak directly of their experiences.
Event Contact:
Shalon Maxile
Event Contact Number:
(919)559-6018
Event Contact Email:
shalon.maxile@gmail.com
: Relentless Worship GatheringEvent Date: 02/24/2018Event Time: 4PmIs this event FREE?: YESVenue Name: Ed Emory AuditoriumAddress Line 1: 165 Agriculture Dr.City, State, Zip: Kenansville, NC 28349Event Description: Join us for a night of passionate praise and worship.Event Contact: Pamelia SimmonsEvent Contact Number: 919-223-8997Event Contact Email: relentlessworship@gmail.comEvent Web Site: http://relentlessworship2.eventbrite.com
‘
Braggtown CommunityGardenGroundbreaking&Building
Event Date:
02/24/2018
Event Time:
10:00a.m.-12:00p.m.
Is this event FREE?:
YES
Venue Name:
OUTSIDE EVENT
Address Line 1:
602 Martin Street
City, State, Zip:
Durham, NC 27704
Event Description:
Great opportunity for your MEN’S MINISTRY, YOUTH MINISTRY, MINISTRIES OF ALL AGES, FAMILY, FRIENDS AND COMMUNITY to come out during this outdoor workday and help build our Community Garden.
Event Contact:
Vanessa Evans
Event Contact Number:
(919)423-5920
Event Contact Email:
braggtowncommunityassoc@gmail.com
Event Web Site:
Braggtown Community Association facebook
Black History Program
Event Date:
02/25/2018
Event Time:
3:00pm
Is this event FREE?:
YES
Venue Name:
First Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:
195 West David Parnell Street
City, State, Zip:
Parkton, NC 28371
Event Description:
First Missionary Baptist Church (Parkton, NC), cordially invites you to join them at their Black History Program. Come and be blessed by presentations Praise Dancers, Songs and a special performance by the Youth Department!
Event Contact:
Linda Williams
Event Contact Number:
(910) 858-3779
Event Contact Email:
fmbcparktonnc@embarqmail.com
Event Web Site:
fmbcparktonnc.org
Community Baby Shower
Event Date:
02/24/2018
Event Time:
10:30 AM
Is this event FREE?:
YES
Venue Name:
Living Word Family Church
Address Line 1:
10520 Star Rd
City, State, Zip:
Wake Forrest, NC 27587
Event Description:
In a few short months, you’ll be welcoming a new season in your life: parenthood. New life is always a time to celebrate — and we want to celebrate with you! Join Living Word Family Church for a community baby shower. Bring your family for games, food, prizes and fun!
The event is free and open to expecting parents and their family. Register online today!
The visions of Virtue Mime ministry presents: “I have a dream” a black history month program and we cordially invite you to help us celebrate. The concert will be held on February 25th at Evans chapel Ame Zion church in Siler City, NC and a seat is reserved just for you. There will be mime, dance, singing, spoken word and a special gospel comedian. So grab Mrs. Anybody and Mr. somebody and tell somebody that ECC is the place to be. Don’t meet us there beat us there.
Event destination: 241 Evans Chapel Road, Siler City NC 27344
Time: 2:30 pm
Raffle tickets are being sold. Contact us to find out how to have your chance to win your extra cash.
Event Contact:
Latoya Fox
Event Contact Number:
(919)548-3067
Event Contact Email:
ldfox1986@gmail.com
Building a better place
Event Date:
02/25/2018
Event Time:
5:00pm
Is this event FREE?:
YES
Venue Name:
Greater Pentecostal Faith Deliverance Church
Address Line 1:
414 Rose Lane
City, State, Zip:
Raleigh, N.C. 27610
Event Description:
Men’s building improvement fund program
for the upkeep of God’s house
Speaker will be Elder Wiley Cooke
Music by The Ready Singers-‘The Next Chapter’
and more.
Pastor: Bishop Claude Cooke
Event Contact:
James A Barbour
Event Contact Number:
9194128766
Event Contact Email:
james_lena@hotmail.com
Event Web Site:
Greater Pentecostal Faith Deliverance Church.com
Name of Event:
Community Fun Day and Motorcycle Ride
Event Date:
02/24/2018
Event Time:
0800
Is this event FREE?:
YES
Venue Name:
Spring Branch AME Zion Church
Address Line 1:
1205 Spring Branch Rd
City, State, Zip:
Tar Heel NC 28392
Event Description:
Includes Bounce house, Tug of War, Potato Sack Races, Popcorn for the kids
Hot fried Chicken and fried Fish plates included in $20.00 Registration fee for motorcycle ride, all riders are ask to come.
Event Contact:
Rev. Ernest Blizzard
Event Contact Number:
910-308-6248
Event Contact Email:
blizz007@earthlink.net
ICAME Usher Anniversary
Event Date:
02/25/2018
Event Time:
3:00pm
Is this event FREE?:
YES
Venue Name:
Island Creek AME Church
Address Line 1:
1343 West Charity Road
City, State, Zip:
Rose Hill, NC 28458
Event Description:
Island Creek AME Church will be celebrating their Ushers Anniversary on Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 3:00PM. The guest will be Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church of Wallace, NC.
Island Creek AME Church is located at 1343 West Charity Road in Rose Hill, NC. We cordially invite everyone to come. Rev. Ruth Pugh is the pastor. For more information call 910-289-4107 or 910-284-2187.