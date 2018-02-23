Here Are Some Free Weekend Community Events

Event Description:

Franklin, a young college student takes his sweetheart, Justyce out for a date and is offended when they are refused a seat in the “Whites Only” section at the local lunch counter. Furious of his embarrassment, he enlists three other young college students at NC A&T University to help change the “Jim Crow” laws of the South. What happens next will change history. Come and enjoy our version of what led to the Greensboro Sit-ins. Because of the lives of these young men and countless others, we are able to take a seat at any lunch counter in America. Grab your kids and neighbors and come take a trip back to the 1960’s with us and enjoy a fun history lesson. A brief question and answer led by Pastor/Professor Charles Brooks will follow the play to allow those who participated in these sit-ins to speak directly of their experiences.