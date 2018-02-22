Love Talking: The Beauty Of Keeping Your Word [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell loves when people keep their word. With your friends and family when you tell them you are going to do something you should do it. In the Bible certain scriptures talk about the importance of making commitments like when you’re getting married.
Erica also spoke about going into business with your friends, changing your mind and then doing the business alone. It’s not right and you must apologize for what hurt you caused the person. If you have issues with any of your friends you should always talk about it and hash it out.
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
