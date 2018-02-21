Get Up Erica
How Ed Gordon’s New Show “Am I Black Enough” Is Giving Us A Voice [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Ed Gordon is an award-winning journalist that has interviewed so many famous people. He has a new show out titled “Am I Black Enough” where he is talking with Misty Copeland, Samuel L. Jackson and more about growing up Black. The show will inspire and challenge our thoughts.

Gordon although he became a journalist wanted to be a lawyer. He mentioned in the interview that he is very happy with his career and success. Make sure you watch “Am I Black Enough” on Bounce TV.

