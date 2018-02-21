Local
NC Mom Starts Serving Jail Time For Baptizing Daughter

Kendra Stocks was sentenced to serve 7 days in jail after she violated a judge’s order that her child’s father would have primary decision making control.

Stocks who is Catholic made the decision to baptize their 2 yr old daughter, on the same day the judge issued the order, without the fathers knowledge.

Both parents are Catholic and Stocks says,”Her father and I both agreed on baptizing her,” … “I regret that he wasn’t part of it, but I don’t regret that we’re raising her in the Catholic faith, which is what we both wanted.”

The father found out about the baptism on Facebook, and the judge sided with the father and found Stocks in contempt of court.

Stocks started her seven-day sentence in Charlotte on Friday.

Stocks and the baby’s father are not married, but they are both Catholic.

Was she WRONG?

