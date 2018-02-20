Get Up Erica
Erica Campbell Shares The Joy Of Seeing Her Kids React To “Black Panther” [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 21 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

As people get back into their week after the holiday weekend, all anybody can talk about is “Black Panther.” The film debuted in theaters over the weekend, grossing over $400 million worldwide. Erica Campbell talks about how rewarding it was to see her daughter, Krista, react to all the images of all those beautiful black people, especially dark-skinned women, as warriors and royalty onscreen.

GRIFF talks about some of the beautiful moments in the film that highlighted cultural unity on a level we don’t typically see on screen. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

comments – Add Yours
