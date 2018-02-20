Erica Campbell Shares The Joy Of Seeing Her Kids React To “Black Panther” [EXCLUSIVE]

As people get back into their week after the holiday weekend, all anybody can talk about is “Black Panther.” The film debuted in theaters over the weekend, grossing over $400 million worldwide. Erica Campbell talks about how rewarding it was to see her daughter, Krista, react to all the images of all those beautiful black people, especially dark-skinned women, as warriors and royalty onscreen.

GRIFF talks about some of the beautiful moments in the film that highlighted cultural unity on a level we don’t typically see on screen. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

