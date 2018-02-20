Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: Feed Your Faith [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted February 20, 2018
TJ reads from Luke 17:6, which talks about how having faith even as small as a mustard seed enables us to do very big things. TJ used to lead children’s time at her church in Milwaukee, and she once gave the children bags of mustard seeds.

TJ reminds us that it’s important that we feed ourselves with the word of God, because you never know when the next storm will come. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to "Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell" LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

The Latest:

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Gospel Stars At The 60th Annual Grammys [PHOTOS]

