Faith Walking: Feed Your Faith [EXCLUSIVE]

TJ reads from Luke 17:6, which talks about how having faith even as small as a mustard seed enables us to do very big things. TJ used to lead children’s time at her church in Milwaukee, and she once gave the children bags of mustard seeds.

TJ reminds us that it’s important that we feed ourselves with the word of God, because you never know when the next storm will come. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

