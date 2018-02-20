Faith Walking: Spiritual Appetite [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

What are you most hungry for? We all desire things like validation, purpose, acceptance and love. Sometimes, we even simply desire to make it to the next day. From Matthew 5:6, Erica Campbell reads, “blessed are those who hunger & thirst for righteousness, for they shall be satisfied.”

What’s the nature of your desire for God? You should desire for Him not to just do stuff for you, but rather just to know Him. Do you ever pray to just know Him better? Make sure that you take time to seek the face of God, not just hold your hand out for something. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this Faith Walk from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

