Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Faith Walking: Spiritual Appetite [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 23 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

What are you most hungry for? We all desire things like validation, purpose, acceptance and love. Sometimes, we even simply desire to make it to the next day. From Matthew 5:6, Erica Campbell reads, “blessed are those who hunger & thirst for righteousness, for they shall be satisfied.”

What’s the nature of your desire for God? You should desire for Him not to just do stuff for you, but rather just to know Him. Do you ever pray to just know Him better? Make sure that you take time to seek the face of God, not just hold your hand out for something. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this Faith Walk from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Faith Walking: Get Your Strength Up [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: You Were Created For Greatness [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: It’s All Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Gospel Stars At The 60th Annual Grammys [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars At The 60th Annual Grammys [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars At The 60th Annual Grammys [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars At The 60th Annual Grammys [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 day ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 week ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 2 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 2 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 1 month ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 1 month ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 2 months ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 months ago
12.24.17