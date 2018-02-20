Rae Carruth Apologizes For Murder And Wants Custody Of Son

Former Carolina Panthers Rae Carruth, who was convicted for conspiracy in killing girlfriend wants custody of their son.

Carruth has spent the past 17 years in a North Carolina prison for conspiracy to murder his pregnant girlfriend, Cherica Adams. Now Carruth is asking for responsibility to raise his son in a handwritten letter to the Cherica’s mother.

Carruth wrote a 15-page letter to Saundra Adams expressing interest in gaining custody of their son. He also spoke at length by phone with WBTV saying he accepted responsibility for the 1999 conspiracy to murder Cherica Adams. “I’m apologizing for the loss of her daughter. I’m apologizing for the impairment of my son,” Carruth told WBTV. “I feel responsible for everything that happened. And I just want her to know that truly I am sorry for everything.”

Cherica Adams died a month after the shooting. Her son, Chancellor Lee Adams, was born prematurely and has battled the challenges that come from cerebral palsy, which was the result of his traumatic birth after the shooting.

In the letter Carruth says, “I should be raising my son. His mother should be raising her son,” … “Ms. Adams should not be doing this and I want that responsibility back.

“I feel like he might not ever have his mother in his life but he could still have me and I could still make a difference and I don’t think that’s anyone’s responsibility when I’m still here.”

Saundra Adams told the Observer on Monday that she will not relinquish custody of Chancellor to Carruth. Adams says, “I’ve forgiven Rae already, but to have any type of relationship with him, there does have to be some repentance,” Adams told the newspaper. “And I think this opens the door. But I can say definitively he’s not ever going to have custody of Chancellor.

“Chancellor will be raised either by me or, after I’m gone, by someone else who loves him and who knows him. He will never be raised by a stranger — someone he doesn’t know and who tried to kill him.”

