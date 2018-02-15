Get Up Erica
Big Shiz “Again Love” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

BET Celebration Of Gospel 2016 - Show

Source: Mark Davis/BET / Getty

Big Shiz is back and sharing with fans his new video for “Again Love.” The gospel artist not only shows off his wonderful voice, but he has so much style in it. At one point Big Shiz is in the desert and talking about the goodness of God.

In another scene he is in a beautifully decorated living room sharing that God sacrifices for us and that when we call on him he’s always there. Big Shiz believes that no matter where we go and whatever we do he shows us love again and again. Check out the video and let us know your thoughts.

