Big Shiz “Again Love” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

Big Shiz is back and sharing with fans his new video for “Again Love.” The gospel artist not only shows off his wonderful voice, but he has so much style in it. At one point Big Shiz is in the desert and talking about the goodness of God.

Follow @GetUpErica

In another scene he is in a beautifully decorated living room sharing that God sacrifices for us and that when we call on him he’s always there. Big Shiz believes that no matter where we go and whatever we do he shows us love again and again. Check out the video and let us know your thoughts.

RELATED: PJ Morton “First Began” Features Erica Campbell’s Husband Warryn Talking About Loving Her [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

RELATED: Willie Moore Jr.’s Son Peyton Moore Is The Cutest “In God We Trust” [MUSIC VIDEO]

RELATED: Anthony Brown & Group Therapy Grab Erica Campbell & Willie Moore Jr. For “I Got That” [MUSIC VIDEO]

The Latest: