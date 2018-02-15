Everything We Know About The School Shooting In Florida [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Erica
Everything We Know About The School Shooting In Florida

Erica Campbell

February 14, 2018
On February 14th, a 19-year-old gunman opened fire in his former high school. He killed 17 people, injured fourteen others, and landed five others in the hospital with severe injuries. There are still a lot of questions about the circumstances surrounding the shooter himself, and what made him decide to take the lives of innocent people that day.

Despite all of the unanswered questions, authorities have managed to put together some information. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

