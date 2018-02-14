Maurette Brown-Clark & TJ Explain Why Some People Just Don’t Do Valentine’s Day [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s Valentine’s Day, and Maurette Brown-Clark was in for Erica Campbell, talking about all things love! She asks folks how they’ll be celebrating the day of love. Meanwhile, TJ explains to GRIFF why every woman opting out of Valentine’s Day celebrations isn’t necessarily bitter.
Maurette explains why she’s content with just getting her husband a card for Valentine’s Day. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Faith Walking: Maurette Brown-Clark On The Blessings That Come From Giving [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Faith Walking: Maurette Brown-Clark Explains Faith As A “Down-Payment On Your Future” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Faith Walking: Maurette Brown-Clark On Being Open To The Lord [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
The Latest:
- Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
- The Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway
- Celebrate Black History Month!
- Former Student Opens Fire In FLA High School
- How South Korea Became One Of The Biggest Exporters Of The Gospel
- We Are Wakanda: Danai Gurira’s Okoye Is Focused On Her Mission
- UPS Co-workers Buy Arkansas Dad A Car
- Tessa Thompson To Star In Biopic About Infamous Jewelry Thief Doris Payne
- Hit The Road Jack! Twitter Bans Republican Politician For Racist Tweet About Meghan Markle
- Wendy Williams Cancels Her Show For The Rest Of The Week Citing Health Issues