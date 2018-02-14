Get Up Erica
Maurette Brown-Clark & TJ Explain Why Some People Just Don’t Do Valentine’s Day [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 20 hours ago
It’s Valentine’s Day, and Maurette Brown-Clark was in for Erica Campbell, talking about all things love! She asks folks how they’ll be celebrating the day of love. Meanwhile, TJ explains to GRIFF why every woman opting out of Valentine’s Day celebrations isn’t necessarily bitter.

Maurette explains why she’s content with just getting her husband a card for Valentine’s Day. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

