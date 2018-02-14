Fantasia Barrino’s Nephew Killed In Greensboro Shooting

Greensboro shooting victim has been identified as 18yr old Tyquan Von Ricco Washington, Fantasia Barrino’s nephew.

The 18-year-old killed in a Greensboro shooting has been identified as the nephew of American Idol winner and High Point native Fantasia Barrino, according to one of the family’s publicists.

Greensboro police department reported that Tyquan Von Ricco Washington was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the road in front of a home in Greensboro, N.C.

While paramedics tried to save Washington, the 18-year-old was pronounced dead at Moses Cone Hospital.

Police allege the teen was shot during a dispute between himself and 21-year-old David Lee White, Jr.

White was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Guilford County Jail without bond, according to police.

