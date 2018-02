Ericaism: Strong People Are Good Winners And Good Losers [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about being strong enough to win and strong enough to lose. Wins and losses are a part of life, and strong people know that and won’t let themselves get caught up in either one. When we lose, sometimes we take the loss personally and feel like we’ll never gain again, or that we’re doomed. When we win, it can be tempting to soak it up and let it get to your head.

But in both cases, you have to focus on moving forward with a good attitude. Whether you’re on your way up the mountain, or down, you’ve got to keep your joy in tact! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

