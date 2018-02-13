National News
Barack and Michelle Obama Portraits Revealed

Melissa Wade

Posted 27 mins ago
Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

The National Portrait Gallery unveiled portraits of  President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama as part of the Smithsonian group of museums and complete collection of presidential portraits.

Barack Obama’s portrait was painted by Kehinde Wiley — an artist best known for his vibrant, large-scale paintings of African-Americans.

Michelle Obama’s portrait, the gallery commissioned Baltimore-based artist Amy Sherald, first-prize winner of the Portrait Gallery’s 2016 Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition.

CLICK HERE to read more and see photos.

 

