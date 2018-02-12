Idris Elba Is Officially Off The Market

Movie star hear throb Idris Elba has proposed to his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre during a screening for his new film “Yardie,” and she said YES!

Idris, 45, and Sabrina, 29, have been together since last year when they met while Idris was filming “The Mountain Between Us” in Canada.

Idris has been married twice before, to Hanne ‘Kim’ Norgaard from 1999 until 2003 and to Sonya Nicole Hanklin in 2006.

He’s a father to 15-year old daughter Isan with ex Kim and he has a three year old son Winston with his ex girlfriend Naiyana Garth.

Read more at Pagesix.com

