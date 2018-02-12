Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Idris Elba Is Officially Off The Market

Melissa Wade

Posted 3 hours ago
38 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Toronto International Film Festival - 'The Mountain Between Us' Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Movie star hear throb Idris Elba has proposed to his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre during a screening for his new film “Yardie,” and she said YES!

Idris, 45, and Sabrina, 29, have been together since last year when they met while Idris was filming “The Mountain Between Us” in Canada.

Idris has been married twice before, to Hanne ‘Kim’ Norgaard from 1999 until 2003 and to Sonya Nicole Hanklin in 2006.

He’s a father to 15-year old daughter Isan with ex Kim and he has a three year old son Winston with his ex girlfriend Naiyana Garth.

Read more at Pagesix.com

Idris Elba , Idris Elba proposes , Sabrina Dhowre

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Idris Elba Is Officially Off The Market

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 4 days ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 6 days ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 6 days ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 3 weeks ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 1 month ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 1 month ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 1 month ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 months ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 months ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 2 months ago
12.06.17