Tar Heels Win The Battle Of The Blues

The North Carolina Tar Heels men’s basketball team were the winners in one of college mens basketball biggest rivalries. The Battle of The Blues did not disappoint fans from start to finish. Both teams played well and the like most Carolina and Duke basketball games this game went down to the final whistle as well.

The final score was 82 – 78. Kenny Williams led the Tar Heels with six 3 pointers and equaled his career high of 20 points. Joe Berry chipped in 21 points. Tar Heel fans celebrated the win with a bon fire and fireworks on Franklin Street.

