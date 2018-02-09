Local
Home > Local

Tar Heels Win The Battle Of The Blues

Jerry Smith

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Syracuse v North Carolina

Source: Streeter Lecka / Getty

The North Carolina Tar Heels men’s basketball  team were the winners in one of college mens basketball biggest rivalries. The Battle of The Blues did not disappoint fans from start to finish. Both teams played  well and the like most Carolina and Duke basketball games this  game  went down to the final whistle as well.

The final score was 82 – 78. Kenny Williams led the Tar Heels with six 3 pointers and equaled his career high of 20 points.  Joe Berry chipped in 21 points.  Tar Heel fans celebrated the win with a bon fire and fireworks on Franklin Street.

Carolina Tar Heels , Chapel Hill N.C. , City Of Durham North Carolina , Duke Blue Devils

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Tar Heels Win The Battle Of The Blues

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 22 hours ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 3 days ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 3 days ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 3 weeks ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 4 weeks ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 1 month ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 1 month ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 months ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 months ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 2 months ago
12.06.17