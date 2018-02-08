Your Daily Scripture
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day

Jerry Smith

Posted 2 hours ago
2017 January Pastor of The Month

You can make it. Never give up, just trust n the LORD!

2 Chronicles 15:7

7 But as for you, be strong and do not give up, for your work will be rewarded.

