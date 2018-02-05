GRIFF’s Prayer: Down Goes Goliath! [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s the day after Super Bowl 2018, and GRIFF is over the moon with joy about Philadelphia’s first ever Super Bowl win. He is also full of gratitude, and gives God thanks and praise for hearing his prayers for Philly before the big game. He asks for bosses to take it easy on all the Eagles fans who won’t be coming to work today, and even rattles off specific Philadelphia towns to rain blessings on! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from GRIFF’s Prayer on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

