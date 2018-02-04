Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: What You Wearing? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted February 4, 2018
1 reads
Leave a comment

In this Faith Walk, Erica Campbell talks about how what we where is still a topic of contention among believers. Some people in church are so religious and rigid that they judge people who don’t dress like them. And on the flip side, people feel afraid to come into church and other religious spaces for fear of being judged.

But the bible urges us not to look at and judge appearances, “for the Lord does not see as man sees.” Do not let clothes be the reason you hold back from getting to know God. It might seem like a big deal in the moment, but it’s just another tool that the enemy uses to get in the way. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

