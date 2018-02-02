Local
It’s Groundhog Day, What Does It Mean?

Melissa Wade

Annual Winter Tradition Of Groundhog Day Celebrated In Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania

This morning groundhog Punxsutawney Phil  and locally Sir Walter Wally will emerge from their hole and if he sees its shadow that signifies winter will last a further six weeks if not then the meaning is that spring will arrive early.

 

Locally we have Sir Walter Wally:

Groundhog Day

Sir Walter Wally makes his 21st annual prediction at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences’ Groundhog Day celebration on Bicentennial Plaza in front of the Museum! The day’s activities kick off at 9am and run through 1pm. The shadow ceremony, where he’ll make his prediction, begins promptly at noon and features Nancy McFarlane, Mayor of Raleigh, as this year’s “Groundhog Whisperer.” Come out and see whether Wally can continue his climb up the Weather Channel’s prestigious list of top “Groundhogs to Watch”!

