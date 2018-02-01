Entertainment News
The Simone Biles Story: Courage To Soar

Melissa Wade

Olympics - Previews - Day -1

Actress Tisha Campbell-Martin plays Simone’s mother and talks about her excitement in being part of the Lifetime feature.

Tisha says several actresses shied away from the role but she ran toward, full force, in an effort to exercise her dramatic chops.  Tisha is usually associated with comedy roles like:  Martin, My Wife and Kids….

In the upcoming Lifetime feature, “The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar,” set to premiere Saturday, Feb. 3veteran actress Tisha Campbell-Martin plays Nellie Biles, who is technically Simone Biles’ grandmother and, after officially adopting her, becomes her mother.

 

