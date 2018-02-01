Raleigh Taxi Driver Shot At For Refusing To Give Someone A Ride

Raleigh police are now looking for the men responsible for taking shots at a taxi cab driver. The shooting took place in the parking lot at a North Raleigh park.

Reports from WNCN said the taxi cab driver was sitting in his taxi cab Monday afternoon at Brentwood Park when he observed three men pull up in a car near him.

The driver tells WNCN that the car looked similar to a car involved in an armed robbery he saw in the same parking lot about a month earlier. As the car got closer and he saw the men inside the car, he called 911. Read more of the story in the link below

SOURCE: wncn.com

\]

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: