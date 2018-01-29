Get Up Erica
Razor Chic Explains Why Natural Hair Doesn’t Automatically Mean Healthier Hair [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Light NC staff

Posted 21 hours ago
Razor Chic is an award-winning master stylist, and is known as a miracle worker of scalp and hair. For this Healthy Ever After,  Razor tells the story of what she does for women every day who haven’t seen or worn their own hair in years, sometimes decades. She talks about the problems that the average black woman is facing along her hairline, or the crown of her head, stemming from everything from weaves & braids to even medications. Razor also talks about the event she created, called “The Real Hair Battle,” which challenges stylists to do hair without weaves and wigs, requiring them to go back to the basics.

Razor Chic explains why wigs & weaves aren’t the only solution to our hair health problems. She says natural hair doesn’t automatically mean healthier hair. Razor says she finds that clients are chasing styles, and stylists are chasing money, but hair speaks to you and tells you what it needs. Instead, she says, stylists need to slow down and pay attention to the quality of hair, and what that means it needs. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on Sunday evening in Los Angeles, California. Your favorite stars from Orange Is The New Black, This Is Us, Black-ish, and more walked the red carpet in style. The hairstyles of our beloved Black actresses ranged from blonde tresses to cropped cuts and even undercuts! We rounded up the top hairstyles and give you the products you need to achieve the look.

