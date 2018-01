Love Talking: Chill… Be Friends First [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this Love Talk, Erica Campbell talks about her daughter, Krista, who is 13 years old and has show an interest in a boy at church. Krista knows she is not allowed to date until 16, so Erica has advised her to just be his friend. The same advice lends to older girls & women when it comes to dating, however: be his friend first!

Don’t worry about trying to be something that you’re not, and putting pressure on yourself to fulfill a title that you don’t have! Stop freaking out about whether you’re going to get married or be together- there is no need to be anxious about rushing to become something. Relax. Be friends first. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

