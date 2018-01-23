Music
Singer Songwriter Anthony Evans Releases Book

Melissa Wade

Posted 4 hours ago
Anthony Evans

Singer-songwriter and author Anthony Evans is set to release his debut book, “Unexpected Places: Thoughts On God, Faith and Finding Your Voice,” an honest, riveting narrative of Evans’ personal journey.

Unexpected Places: Thoughts On God, Faith and Finding Your Voice,” will published on Thomas Nelson Publishing on August 21, 2018.

Evans is also revealing his current album, the *1 Billboard Gospel album, BACK TO LIFE is a robust collection of worship songs

Anthony Evans , “Unexpected Places: Thoughts On God , Faith and Finding Your Voice

