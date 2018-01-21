Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Love Talking: Heavy Love [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted January 21, 2018
1 reads
Leave a comment

Everybody loves based on their experience of love. What we’ve experienced of love in our life doesn’t always reflect what God’s design for love is. So you have to look at it from a God point-of-view, not from movies or TV shows.

Sometimes, people just love hard. But when your love doesn’t include forgiveness or long-suffering, is it really love? Click on the audio player to hear more in this Love Talk from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Love Talking: Clear Your Heart Out Before You Love Again [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Our Love Journey, Part 2 [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Love Talking: Don’t Let Evil People Make You Evil [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

30 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 3 days ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 1 week ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 weeks ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 3 weeks ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 1 month ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 1 month ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 2 months ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 2 months ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 2 months ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17