Faith Walking: Don’t Rush The Baby [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 22 hours ago
Anything that loves, gives. god has given us time, love mercy and a chance to seek him, and a chance to grow up. So when you meet somebody who maybe isn’t so far along in their spiritual journey as you are, don’t shame them and rush them along. You have to take your time with people who are new to the faith.

They’re not going to speak the language or have a an inherent understanding of things. And God is being patient with them, so you should too! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from the Faith Walk on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

