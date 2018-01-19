Love Talking: Gracious Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell reads from Genesis 24 in this Love Talk. She breaks down the term, “gracious love.” Separately, those words are powerful enough, let alone when you put them together. Gracious love is what God gives us, Erica explains. He gives us brand new mercy every day, whether we deserve it or not.

So don’t let anyone ever tell you that God doesn’t love you. He is a forgiving, loving, and patient God. He won’t throw our sins in our faces, or “beat us up with His God-ness,” as Erica Campbell puts it. No matter what anyone has said, you can always come to God. You can even do it right now. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this inspiring clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

