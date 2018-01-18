Love Talking: Twerking Ain’t Working [EXCLUSIVE]

Prostitution isn’t new, Erica Campbell states in this Love Talk. She reads scriptures from the bible about prostitutes, and the details aren’t terribly different than what’s going on today. “Get your life all the way together,” Erica explains. There is a reason why God created women from the bone of Adam’s rib (which protects the heart), out of all the other things he could have made her out of.
She implores listeners to speak to the women in their lives. Connect to his heart, not just his body parts. If you want to live an honorable life, you have to treat yourself like you’re worth it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
