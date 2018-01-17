Ericaism: Self-Centered Mommas [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell is talking about a topic today that is pretty serious. In her Ericaism she spoke about being self-centered and doing things in a back handed way just to get a compliment from people. She mentioned that while being a entertainer and a mom it’s hard for her to always be there.
While away family members would help take care of her kids, do there hair and more, but sometimes she didn’t like it. She talked about how people would think about her based upon her children’s appearance. Erica mentioned that using your child to make you feel better isn’t right.
