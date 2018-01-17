Ericaism: We’re Not All The Same [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell talks about having seven sisters in this Ericaism. With all those different personalities, it can be hard to accept each other for who they are. Over the years, Erica Campbell says, she and Tina have had their own disagreements because they weren’t accepting each other for who they are. But it’s not our job to try to change people. God didn’t create you to fix your loved one, He created you to love them.

Erica talks about folks out there who have stopped talking to a loved one or sibling because of a fight they had. But what you say to someone with such a decision is that, because they don’t do things just like you, you can’t love them. But you can disagree with someone and still love them. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this motivating message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

