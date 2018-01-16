Get Up Erica
Terrence J Talks About What It's Like To Interview His Friends On The Red Carpet [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 23 hours ago
Terrence J has come a long way since his “106 & Park” days. You can see him now on E! News and other shows. Terrence J was on the red carpet of the NAACP Image Awards and talked about interviewing his friends.

He mentioned to Erica Campbell that he has fun doing it. It’s a celebration so I just want to take that time and celebrate them. He has several projects that he is working on so stay tuned.

