Terrence J Talks About What It’s Like To Interview His Friends On The Red Carpet [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Terrence J has come a long way since his “106 & Park” days. You can see him now on E! News and other shows. Terrence J was on the red carpet of the NAACP Image Awards and talked about interviewing his friends.

Follow @GetUpErica

He mentioned to Erica Campbell that he has fun doing it. It’s a celebration so I just want to take that time and celebrate them. He has several projects that he is working on so stay tuned.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Terrence J On Defending His Relationship With Jasmine Sanders

RELATED: NAACP Image Awards Breaks The Internet With Laughs, Activism & Star Power

RELATED: Check Out The Best Hairstyles On The Red Carpet From The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards

The Latest: