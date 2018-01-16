Terrence J Talks About What It’s Like To Interview His Friends On The Red Carpet [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

1 reads Leave a comment
Terrence J has come a long way since his “106 & Park” days. You can see him now on E! News and other shows. Terrence J was on the red carpet of the NAACP Image Awards and talked about interviewing his friends.
He mentioned to Erica Campbell that he has fun doing it. It’s a celebration so I just want to take that time and celebrate them. He has several projects that he is working on so stay tuned.
Listen to "Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell" 6am ET.
#MyUnTold With Terrence J Shares The Importance Of HBCU’s & Black Millennial Influence
5 photos Launch gallery
#MyUnTold With Terrence J Shares The Importance Of HBCU’s & Black Millennial Influence
1. Actor, philanthropist and HBCU alumni Terrence ‘J’ Jenkins moderates the Wells Fargo My Life, My Story, #MyUntold℠ Town Hall on November 10, 2105 for students at Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Spelman College. Terrence J is joined by Clark Atlanta University student Adrain Artary and event panelists (left to right): Natasha Eubanks, Founder and CEO, TheYBF.com; Lisa Frison, vice president, African American segment manager, Wells Fargo; and Richard Shropshire, Vice President of Branding, Marketing and Communications, United Negro College Fund (UNCF) along with the Dean of Students of Clark Atlanta University, Ernita Hemmitt.Source:Melody R. Thuston 1 of 5
2. Actor, philanthropist and HBCU alumni Terrence ‘J’ Jenkins joins student attendees for a selfie during the Wells Fargo My Life, My Story, #MyUntold℠ Town Hall on November 10, 2015 at the Atlanta University Center Consortium.Source:Melody R. Thuston 2 of 5
3. Wells Fargo awards the Spelman College Haitian Club $1,000 to fund community initiatives during the My Life, My Story, #MyUntold℠ Town Hall on November 10, 2015 at the Atlanta University Center Consortium. Vice President, African American segment manager for Wells Fargo, Lisa Frison, presents the check to the organization’s leaders.Source:Melody R. Thuston 3 of 5
4. Actor, philanthropist and HBCU alumni Terrence ‘J’ Jenkins, along with Clark Atlanta University student Adrain Artary at the My Life, My Story, #MyUntold℠ Town Hall on November 10, 2015 at the Atlanta University Center Consortium.Source:Melody R. Thuston 4 of 5
5. Actor, philanthropist and HBCU alumni Terrence ‘J’ Jenkins strikes a pose with Atlanta University Center Consortium students at the My Life, My Story, #MyUntold℠ Instameet on November 10, 2015.Source:Melody R. Thuston 5 of 5
