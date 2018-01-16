More Snow On The Way

A winter weather advisory for much of our listening area will begin tonight at 11am until 7pm on Wednesday.

Meteorologist estimate 1 – 3 inches in the area. Things may start early Wednesday morning with rain/snow mix and quickly changing into snow.

Because of possible dangerous conditions, a Winter Weather Advisory was issued for multiple counties including Wake, Durham, Edgecombe, Cumberland, Moore, Wayne, and more.

Read more at ABC11.com

