Faith Walking: Watch Your Words, Change Your Life [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 20 hours ago
1 reads
Erica Campbell talked about feeling good about yourself. When you feel certain ways about your looks, say bad things about yourself or things like that it brings you down. Erica wants you to change the thought of what you think of yourself and let it be more positive.

How you feel about yourself plays a major role in how you are. Erica talked about a doctor that mentioned it takes 21 days to change your deepest thoughts about yourself. Change them today, let them be good words and it will change your life.

