Ericaism: Say No To Yourself [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 20 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Erica Campbell talks about something huge that a lot of us struggle with saying “no” to ourselves as well as others. She talked about how we need to have more self control. We might like that shirt, this food or to hang out with someone, but we must say “no” sometimes.

Erica mentioned that what helps is us identifying the problem and setting your boundaries. She also mention that we must evaluate when to say “yes” to things. Saying “no” isn’t a bad thing and we must learn that.

Listen to “Get Up! Morning with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

comments – Add Yours
