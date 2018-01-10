Faith Walking: Procrastination Stops Progress [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In today’s Faith Walking, Erica Campbell continues to talk about procrastination. We all do at times, we leave stuff until the last minute, we wait to go after new careers and so much more. Erica explained that fear has a lot to do with procrastination.
It stops you from progress within in your life. Erica speaks about finding a mental and verbal connection to help. God has given you all you need to be great so you should use it. If you stop procrastinating it will change your whole life.
