Todd Dulaney Speaks On Why Jesus Is The Greatest Weapon [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Todd Dulaney’s song “Your Great Name” is loved by so many. He spoke to Erica Campbell about how the lyrics touch people and are so powerful. Dulaney mentioned that when you call on Jesus be prepared.

He believes that his name is the greatest weapon. Dulaney believes that whatever you go through let Jesus be at the center of it. They also talked about how vertical worship is selfless and a lot of people practice it.

