Venus Williams Phone Records Subpoenaed

Source: ERIC FEFERBERG / Getty

The judge in the wrongful death lawsuit against Venus Williams has issued an order allowing the family of the deceased to subpoena Williams’ phone records.  The family has claimed that Williams was distracted by talking on the phone during the fatal accident.

The subpoenaed records could reveal if Williams was actually talking on the phone or texting at the time of the crash.

Her reps have denied that the tennis champ was distracted and insist that she entered an intersection on a green light — but had to stop to avoid hitting a turning Nissan Altima  when her SUV was hit by Jerome Barson’s car, which had a green light.

