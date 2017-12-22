Father and son decorating Christmas tree

5 New Christmas Eve Traditions To Try With Your Family

Posted December 22, 2017
Part of what makes the holiday season so special, is the memories created by traditions.  Here are a few Christmas Eve traditions you can try with the whole family:

1. Family sleepover: Everyone set up a sleepover in mom and dads room with twinkle lights, teepee, pillows and blankets. A fun way to spend Christmas Eve together, read stories and keep kids all in the same place

2. Gingerbread cookie making: Make a gingerbread cookie and hot chocolate to leave out Christmas eve. Fun new way of leaving out Christmas cookies. Then deliver cookies to some neighbors that might be alone on Christmas Eve.

3. Snowflake decorating: Watch your favorite Christmas movies as a family while you cut our paper snowflakes. Then string them all over the family room to get the house ready for Santa’s arrival!

4. Doorway Barricade: Decorate the outside of your kids doors with crepe paper after they fall asleep. They’ll have to break through the paper to and make their way to the tree. Slow the kids down Christmas morning by doing a countdown, 3, 2, 1 and everyone breaks out of their room and runs to the Christmas tree.

5. Service: Christmas Eve is the perfect time to go through the kids toys as a family. Pick out toys that your kids don’t play with very often and ask them to donate them to another child from a family in need. Pick out your toys that look great and another child would love to get them on Christmas morning.

