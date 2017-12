Bicycle Man’s Widow Continues Legacy

Ann Mathis has worked in the background of her late husband’s bicycle giveaway operation for 27 years. Moses Mathis died in July 2013, but Ann has continued the tradition.

“Right now we probably have 1,200 (bikes),” she said. “We got some coming in. We’re close to it.”

Moses Mathis spent years collecting bicycles from the community and then fixing them up to distribute at Christmas to children whose families could not afford them.

Ann Mathis said the neat thing is that each kid gets to pick out their own bike.

The bike giveaway starts Saturday at 9 a.m.

For more information, visit the bicycle man outreach website.

