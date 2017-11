Panthers Go For 3rd Straight Win

It’s Monday night football and Cam Newton leads the Panthers to a 3rd straight win as they beat the Dolphins 45-21.

Newton did his part on Monday night, throwing for 254 yards and four touchdowns and running for 95 more as the Panthers piled up a franchise-record 548 yards in a 45-21 rout of the Miami Dolphins.

“It’s nice to see them have this type of breakout game,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said of the offense, which had 30 first downs and converted 11 of 14 third downs.

Read more at WRAL.com

