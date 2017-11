Time To Vote: Election Day

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. There are three big Mayoral races going on in Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville.

Raleigh:

Will have it’s first mayoral runoff in years as Mayor Nancy McFarlane seeks a fourth term against challenger Charles Francis.

In Durham:

As long seated Mayor Bill Bell decides to retire, it leaves city council Steve Schewel running against Farad Ali, chairman of the RDU Airport Authority Board, who has the endorsement of Bill Bell.

Fayetteville:

Nat Robertson is vying for a third term as mayor, against City Councilman Mitch Colvin is pledging to do more for the city’s underserved neighborhoods.

