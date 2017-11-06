BeBe Winans Performs Live At The 2017 Lamplighter Awards [VIDEO]

Gospel music favorite, BeBe Winans brought the audience to their feet during a performance of his new single, “He Promised Me.” The gospel industry legend was joined by singing sisters, Tobbi and Tommi.

Prior to the awards show he met with Lamplighter Award finalists at a private reception!

