3 reads Leave a comment
Gospel music favorite, BeBe Winans brought the audience to their feet during a performance of his new single, “He Promised Me.” The gospel industry legend was joined by singing sisters, Tobbi and Tommi.
Prior to the awards show he met with Lamplighter Award finalists at a private reception! See that here.
Stay Informed On Your Favorite Artists, Community Events, & More By Signing Up For Our Newsletter!
Text “Light NC” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
For the Latest Entertainment News:
Follow @TheLightNC
BeBe Winans Performing Live At The 2017 Lamplighter Awards [PHOTOS]
9 photos Launch gallery
BeBe Winans Performing Live At The 2017 Lamplighter Awards [PHOTOS]
1. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - BeBe WinansSource:Glenn Parsons 1 of 9
2. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - BeBe WinansSource:Glenn Parsons 2 of 9
3. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - BeBe WinansSource:Glenn Parsons 3 of 9
4. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - BeBe WinansSource:Glenn Parsons 4 of 9
5. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - BeBe WinansSource:Glenn Parsons 5 of 9
6. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - BeBe WinansSource:Glenn Parsons 6 of 9
7. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - BeBe WinansSource:Glenn Parsons 7 of 9
8. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - BeBe WinansSource:Glenn Parsons 8 of 9
9. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - BeBe WinansSource:Glenn Parsons 9 of 9
Latest…
- BeBe Winans Performs Live At The 2017 Lamplighter Awards [VIDEO]
- BeBe Winans Introduces Tobbi and Tommi & Announces ‘Born For This’ Is Heading To Broadway! [VIDEO]
- Erica Campbell Performs “Well Done” At The 2017 Lamplighter Awards [Exclusive Video]
- See The Full List — 2017 Lamplighter Awards Winners!
comments – Add Yours