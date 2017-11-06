Lamplighter Awards 2017 - BeBe Winans

Lamplighter Awards 2017 – BeBe Winans

Photo by Lamplighter Awards 2017 - BeBe Winans

BeBe Winans Introduces Tobbi and Tommi & Announces ‘Born For This’ Is Heading To Broadway! [VIDEO]

Jennifer Hall

Posted 2 hours ago
3 reads
Gospel music legend, BeBe Winans brought down the house at the 2017 Lamplighter Awards.

Prior to the show, the award-winning vocalist mingled with award finalists in a special pre-show reception. There he introduced gospel sister duo Tobbi and Tommi. The singing siblings are currently featured on his new single entitled “He Promised Me.”

RELATED: Bebe Winans On Watching His Niece &amp; Nephew Grow In The Musical He Wrote [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Winans spoke briefly about the success of his musical Born for This: The BeBe Winans Story. The critically-acclaimed stage production is now heading to Broadway!

Before taking pictures with guests Winans took the time to recognize Jerry Smith, Programming Director for The Light 103.9 and long-time friend.

Highlights from “Born for This: The BeBe Winans Story”

RELATED: See BeBe Winans Through The Years! [PHOTOS]

Lamplighter Awards 2017 - BeBe Winans

BeBe Winans Performing Live At The 2017 Lamplighter Awards [PHOTOS]

BeBe Winans Performing Live At The 2017 Lamplighter Awards [PHOTOS]

BeBe Winans Performing Live At The 2017 Lamplighter Awards [PHOTOS]

