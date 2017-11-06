BeBe Winans Introduces Tobbi and Tommi & Announces ‘Born For This’ Is Heading To Broadway! [VIDEO]

Gospel music legend, BeBe Winans brought down the house at the 2017 Lamplighter Awards.

Prior to the show, the award-winning vocalist mingled with award finalists in a special pre-show reception. There he introduced gospel sister duo Tobbi and Tommi. The singing siblings are currently featured on his new single entitled “He Promised Me.”

Winans spoke briefly about the success of his musical Born for This: The BeBe Winans Story. The critically-acclaimed stage production is now heading to Broadway!

Before taking pictures with guests Winans took the time to recognize Jerry Smith, Programming Director for The Light 103.9 and long-time friend.

Highlights from “Born for This: The BeBe Winans Story”



